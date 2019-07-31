City inspectors say the historic Popular Building in Downtown El Paso remains a public health hazard and are recommending the owner be fined up to $872,000.
Wednesday afternoon, the city Building and Standards Commission will consider the issue at its regular meeting, according to the agenda posted online here. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.
City officials say the owner of the Popular Building at 301 E. San Antonio has, once again, failed to fix dangerous conditions in the building. The owner was ordered to do so by the commission on May 30, 2018, March 27, 2019, and May 29, 2019, according to city documents.
The six-story building is mostly vacant, but a popular Fallas Paredes department store operates on the ground floor.
Adolph Schwartz, a Hungarian immigrant who arrived on the shores of America with less than a dollar in his pocket, commissioned the building for a department store in the early 1900s. The Popular, as most El Pasoans knew it, became one of the most successful department stores in the Southwest.
The building was designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. But like many old buildings in Downtown, its condition deteriorated over the years.
The building is now owned by J&M Properties, which operates the California-based Fallas Paredes Discount Stores chain. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.
The city first inspected the building on Jan 17, 2018, “to ensure the safety of the public and preserve the structure from demolition by neglect,” according to a memorandum attached to the Building and Standards Commission meeting agenda.
Inspectors reported finding water damage in the building, signs of mold, expired fire prevention equipment and exposed electrical wiring.
The Fallas store was closed and a “danger” sign placed on the door in September 2018 after the fire marshal’s office found evidence there had been a fire and detected an odor consistent with an electrical fire.
The store was later reopened and was open as of Wednesday morning.
City inspectors are recommending the Building and Standards Commission revoke the certificate of occupancy for the building and that the premises be vacated within 30 days. They also recommend assessing a civil penalty at the rate of up to $1,000 for each day the owner has not complied with city orders – a total of $872,000.