With a new administration in Washington, the push is on again in El Paso for the establishment of the Castner Range National Monument, and City Council approved a resolution in support of that effort Tuesday.
“We ask you to ask the president of the United States to utilize his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to establish Castner Range National Monument,” said Marylyn Guida, an environmental activist and retired museum curator.
Addressing the council, Guida noted that she was among the 35,000 El Pasoans and more who supported the creation of the national monument in 2015 and afterward, to no avail.
“El Pasoans are persistent,” she said. “Perhaps this time, we will succeed.”
District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein recalled the 2016 effort and the assistance provided by Beto O’Rourke when he was in Congress, retired UTEP professor Richard Teschner and many others. They tried to get President Barack Obama to name Castner Range a national monument, but he didn’t.
“It’s important to understand, too, that this is not just something that is a fringe idea,” Svarzbein said. “Developing and encouraging an eco-tourism strategy, preservation and open spaces is built into our strategic plan.”
The resolution that the council approved describes in detail the asset that El Pasoans have been trying to protect – chiefly from development – for many years as taking in 11 square miles on both sides of Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive to U.S. 54.
It describes the area as rich in biodiversity, open-air space and dozens of canyons, arroyos and the greatest concentration of natural springs in the Franklin Mountains, along with having some of the most geologically complex and visually striking parts of the Franklin Mountains.
The area is best known to most El Pasoans because of the sea of gold poppies that every few years in spring rise to cover the slopes from the Franklin Mountains down to U.S. 54.
The Army-owned property probably would have been developed years ago were it not for the dangers of the unexploded artillery rounds and other types of explosives that lie beneath the surface.
For that reason, the area is officially off-limits to hiking.
Before Castner Range could be opened to the public, it would have to be cleared of artillery, mortar and other types of explosives that failed to detonate on hitting the surface in the decades when it was used by the military as a target and practice range.
While that very expensive project is probably what has protected the area from being handed over for private development, it has also kept the Army from clearing the area and giving it to the city of El Paso.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.