In the race for Northeast El Paso’s District 4 seat on City Council, contractor Joe Molinar is bluntly questioning the suitability of incumbent Sam Morgan because of the domestic violence felony charges against him.
In the four-candidate election Nov. 3, Morgan pulled 32 percent of the 24,569 votes cast and Molinar came in with 28 percent.
Morgan, 55, retired at the rank of major from the U.S. Army Special Forces, earned a doctorate and then started a fire arms training school in El Paso.
He has campaigned on his accomplishments over the past four years – including 96 streets resurfaced and a sprawling new water park where Cohen Stadium once stood.
“Everything that I promised to the voters, I was able to deliver,” Morgan said before the November election. “I know I’m the best person to continue the work that’s been started.”
He’s also been a close ally of and a reliable fourth vote for Mayor Dee Margo, who faces a tough runoff of his own against Oscar Leeser after getting only 25% of the votes cast three weeks ago.
But Molinar, a 60-year-old retired El Paso police officer, says there’s no getting around the felony indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury against Morgan stemming from an October 2019 altercation with his wife.
Morgan’s trial date is set for Feb. 26, and if convicted, he would be removed from office, which would force the city to conduct a special election to fill the District 4 seat.
“We can’t discount that,” Molinar said. “He’s lost total respect of a lot of people when the incident happened in October of 2019. People told me that he should have resigned.
“He’s should have showed some type of remorse, but that’s not happening. He refuses to talk about it, which is okay because it’s a criminal complaint. But to me, he disrespected the voters in the Northeast.”
Morgan spoke with El Paso Inc. before the Nov. 3 election, but declined to discuss any aspect of the 2019 incident at his home. He could not be reached for this report.
Molinar also said he is not aligned with any special interests or political party.
“I’m willing to learn,” he said. “I’m willing to sacrifice, which I’ve done with my time, my money, my energy, and I’m ready to continue.
“We need to change the things that are happening at City Hall and in terms of getting things done for a select few and not the constituency.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
