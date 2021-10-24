It’s been nine years since El Paso voters approved a $473 million quality-of-life bond proposition that included three major Downtown projects, but there’s been little progress on the Downtown arena, priced at $180 million at the time.
It would cost a lot more today and to answer the touchy question about just how much that could be, El Paso city Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez has added an item to Tuesday’s City Council Agenda calling on the city administration to find the answer and report back to City Council next month.
“I’m just curious. How much is it going to cost us?” Rodriguez said Friday.
Rodriguez knows it’s a very touchy issue, and the question is whether other City Council members really want the answer.
Nearly two years ago, then-Mayor Dee Margo said the cost of a 15,000-seat center, originally estimated at $180 million, would probably be $250 million or more.
Historian Max Grossman, who, along with a retied Houston oilman and lover of historic buildings, J.P. Bryan, has tied the project up in court, estimates it would take more than $480 million to build that arena today, based on the costs of similar projects around the country.
