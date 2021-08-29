Little is known about plans for a remote corner of city-owned property in Northeast El Paso, but it could be something big.
The city is seeking to rezone a 1,042-acre parcel it owns near 7000 Stan Roberts, where it intersects with Dyer near the New Mexico state line.
It is vacant land surrounded mostly by more vacant land, but it’s close to El Paso Electric’s Newman Power Station.
The property is zoned as ranch-farm, and the city is seeking to rezone it to M-2 heavy manufacturing.
On Thursday, the El Paso City Plan Commission postponed action on the rezoning proposal for another two weeks. The item had already been postponed from an Aug. 12 City Plan Commission meeting.
There are two nearby property owners who are opposed to the rezoning, according to city planning documents attached to the agenda.
Douglas Schwartz, vice president of Ranchos Real Developers, sent a letter to the City Plan Commission stating the group did not receive a notice about the rezoning, and that heavy manufacturing was not compatible with Ranchos Real Developer’s residential zoned land.
“Approving this request will severely damage our development and have an adverse impact on our property values and future sales,” Schwartz wrote in his Aug. 10 letter to the city.
Schwartz did not respond to an email seeking comment on the rezoning.
Another opposition letter was sent to the city by Priscilla Hernandez, vice president of Classic American Homes. In the letter, Hernandez wrote that Direct Home Sales Inc., an affiliate of Classic American Homes, owns 104 acres of land near the city parcel.
“We are concerned with how this zone change will affect our plans for building single family residential homes,” Hernandez wrote in the Aug. 11 letter. “We feel this M 2 zoning will negatively impact our future homeowners by creating heavy traffic on Stan Roberts, excessive noise and pollution in addition to decreasing our property values and future sales.”
Hernandez was not immediately available for an interview.
On Thursday, El Paso Inc.’s news partner, KVIA Channel 7, reported that Ford was eyeing Texas, and possibly El Paso, for a facility to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The KVIA report cited unnamed auto industry and economic development sources. The 1,042-acre parcel would be involved in the proposal, according to the report.
Despite the buzz, nobody is talking publicly about the project, or whether the city’s land parcel will be part of the deal.
The city-owned property could potentially be in a strategic location for manufacturing. There are nearby quarries, and it is close to the Newman power plant.
“Because the subject property is bordered to the east and west by quarries and has direct access to a rail line, it is considered suitable for heavy manufacturing development,” according to the CPC agenda. “However, because the A-2 (Apartment) zoned property to the southeast has an approved Land Study from 2008, conditions are recommended so that any future residential development on that land is protected.”
The land study the city referred to is known as the Vista Del Norte Land Study, which include the developments mentioned by Schwartz and Hernandez in their letters.
“The majority of our Land Study is residential housing which is NOT compatible with M-2 Heavy Manufacturing and is not in keeping with promoting the public health, safety, morals, or general welfare and protecting and preserving places and areas of historical, cultural, or architectural importance and significance,” Schwartz wrote.
According to the CPC’s agenda, the proposed rezoning would have to be done with conditions, including a 20-foot landscaped buffer along Stan Roberts Street; a 3-foot masonry wall along Stan Roberts; and 8-foot walls surrounding any outdoor storage areas.
