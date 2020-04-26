You’ve likely noticed the city’s collection of blue recycling bins has slowed down.
For some residents, that means a pileup of their recyclables. But for others, the change will barely be noticed.
The city’s recycling program is in its 13th year of existence, and program directors have had to tackle several recent problems, including a shaky market for recyclables, high contamination rates and educating citizens on the right way to recycle.
Ellen Smyth, director of environmental services for the city of El Paso, said there have been changes in the city’s recycling program that have been tied to economic downturns, and the city is looking to be more efficient with the programs it has.
Smyth said data collected by the city shows that less than 50% of households were putting the blue bins out every week.
“The tonnage itself, most people’s bins are still not full, even though we ask them to wait until it’s full so we get the most bang for their buck,” Smyth said.
The city recently launched its “Blue Every Two” campaign to highlight changes to the program. Now, instead of the blue bins collected each week, they are collected every other week. To find your collection days, go online to ElPasoTexas.gov/recycle. There you can also find information on what items may be recycled and those that can’t, like pizza boxes.
Smyth said the savings, about $2 million annually, will be put toward improvements at the city’s Hondo Pass citizen collection station. The collection stations remain open for El Pasoans to drop off trash and recyclables.
She said the savings come from taking garbage trucks and drivers off recycling routes and onto trash ones.
“Every truck we buy is $330,000. When we can take nine trucks off of recycling that’s a huge savings on capital, driver salaries and fuel,” Smyth said.
Earlier this year, the city also stopped automatically providing blue bins to every new household. Instead, those who need a blue bin must contact the city and go through a mandatory class on recycling.
Smyth said the class was previously mandated in-person, but the COVID-19 closures and ban on gatherings of any size upended those plans. There was only one recycling class before everything started shutting down.
Now, the city is getting ready to launch an online version of the class to receive blue bins, and Smyth said the program could be online in a week.
The city works with Friedman Recycling Company, based in Arizona, to run the recycling program. Friedman buys up the city’s recycling. But Smyth said higher levels of contamination means the city ends up paying Friedman for products that will end up in a landfill.
“The reason we need it to be the right stuff is because Friedman’s charges for contamination,” Smyth said. “If 50% of their truck doesn’t sell, they have to separate and take it to the landfill. They charge it double for us.”
She said the city has to choose between that trash ending up with Friedman or in a city-owned landfill.
“The economic impact to the city of El Paso is a big differential from what it used to be,” Smyth said.
China stopped taking most recyclable plastic from the United States in January 2018, which upended recycling programs nationwide and took a toll on the city’s ability to sell those products.
“Friedman used to pay us $1 million for all the products,” Smyth said. “Now we pay them $600,000 to $700,000 a year to take the product. I think that’s what most people don’t understand. Previously it was like, you make money, and that perception is stuck in what they still believe today.”
So the city is trying to save money and direct savings toward something more efficient than the blue bin program, Smyth said. This includes improvements to the Hondo Pass citizen collection center, 4501 Hondo Pass, in Northeast El Paso.
Some of the improvements could include building a hill so that people unloading garbage or recyclables can throw stuff down into the huge bins instead of lifting it over their shoulders, which can cause injuries.
At the citizen collection station at 3510 Confederate in Far East El Paso, trucks can drive up a ramp to throw trash from above. There’s also a large warehouse that has things people have dropped off that can be fixed and reused by the community.
All of the city’s citizen collection stations take in recycling products for free. To use trash services, including borrowing lawn tools and dropping off materials such as paint and cleaning chemicals, you need a water bill and an ID.
Nicolas Ibarra, engineering division manager for the city, said the truck count has recently gone up. With most of the city under COVID-19 closures, more people are working on their yards, cleaning out storage and throwing stuff away.
“Most of the sites have doubled the traffic on weekends,” Ibarra said. “And on weekdays.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
