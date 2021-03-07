After hearing from just one dissenting El Pasoan, City Council unanimously approved the sale of 43 acres near Interstate 10 and Paseo del Norte where Amazon may be planning to build a mini-fulfillment center.
Amazon’s plans have not been confirmed and nobody is discussing it publicly, but sources familiar with the project have told El Paso Inc. that Amazon plans to build a facility that would provide same-day delivery in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.
It would complement Amazon’s far larger, regional fulfillment center now under construction for an estimated $192 million on the city’s outskirts just off I-10 on Eastlake Boulevard – news of which El Paso Inc. first reported 10 months ago.
The city is selling the property to VTRE Development for $18.6 million. That is the same amount the city spent to acquire the property through a complex land swap with El Paso businessman Paul Foster a year ago.
VTRE is a limited liability corporation established by VanTrust Real Estate, a major development company headquartered in Kansas City that operates nationally and has worked with Amazon before.
The property sale the city approved could take as long as six months to close.
But, with a far larger investment to follow, Tuesday’s purchase looks like an ashes-to-gold coup for the city, because the site was originally to have been bought for and developed by Great Wolf Lodge as a destination hotel and water park.
The Great Wolf deal took months to negotiate and a great deal of political capital for the administration of the previous mayor, Dee Margo, to reach. But Great Wolf exercised its option to pull out of its agreements with the city just before the deadline as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S.
The only dissenting voice at Tuesday’s council meeting was that of Rick Bonart, a retired veterinarian active in civic affairs, who argued that the $18.6 million from the sale of the land to VanTrust, along with future revenues would only benefit developers, investors and property owners inside 47.6 acres encompassed by the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10.
“I wish to oppose the sale as it’s currently structured. Just because its legal doesn’t make it right or even smart,” Bonart said. “True, you can sell property in a TIRZ without bidding, but that will not ensure that the people of El Paso get the best deal.
“Best practices for selling public property is basically an open, transparent and public auction to ensure we get the highest price. As public servants bearing the responsibility of a fiduciary, you should be very uncomfortable proceeding so far out of the norm.”
In addition, he said, all of the additional dollars in new city tax revenues generated inside the TIRZ would go back to be spent in that area, not to the city coffers – for 30 years.
“Please run, don’t walk, from this deal,” he concluded. “It’s not a good deal for El Paso.”
But Mayor Oscar Leeser and city executives promised none of that will happen in this case because TIRZ 10 will be dissolved so that all – not some – of the property and sales tax revenues generated by that property’s future businesses will go to the city – not the TIRZ.
“I can tell you, it is a really good deal for our community, and there are no tax incentives to those buying the property,” Leeser said. “As a matter of fact, they’re paying $600,000 to put a (traffic) light there that’s well-needed.
“And they’ll be paying 100% of the closing costs, and even though we have the ability to have any incentives, there will be no incentives for this company that’s coming to our community.
“It’s really a great, great opportunity for El Paso and the citizens.”
It has been the same with the development of the Eastside property where the giant Amazon fulfillment center is going. The company has not sought tax or investment incentives from El Paso County.
“I think when you see the announcement, you’ll see the economic development team and your elected officials did have the back of the taxpayers,” Leeser said.
Addressing Bonart personally, Leeser thanked him for raising the issues “because it is a serious concern, and those questions are questions that we had asked and had asked quite often, and hopefully, this will address some of your concerns.”
Bonart replied with a sharp, “Thank you.”
District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein then asked a number of questions to hammer home the assurances being made by city executives and staff.
“The expectation here is clearly that none of the taxes generated by this sale are going into the TIRZ by the opening of this property?”
Cary Westin, the city’s senior deputy city manager, said, “Were going to bring that action back to council with that recommendation.
“So the recommendation will be, after we finalize the sale of the property, to disband the TIRZ around that property. That will be our recommendation.”
Svarzbein sought further assurance, saying, “So that when this gets fully developed, whatever comes there, 100% of whatever comes in from this property goes directly to the city.”
“Correct,” Westin said.
