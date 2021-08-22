Last week was busy on the COVID-19 front, with a new masking order for everyone over two years old, El Paso City Council voting to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on masking and El Paso school trustees approving a masking requirement of their own.
Both the City Council’s remote session and school trustees live meeting drew angry citizens and furious opposition, leading to a 5-3 vote by City Council and a 7-1 vote by EPISD trustees in favor of mask requirements for students, teachers and employees.
The indoor mask requirement covering public places imposed by Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the El Paso health authority, applies to everyone over two years old and took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
That afternoon, a large majority of Coronado High School students were maskless as they poured out of the school’s front door.
But the board’s requirement for masks wasn’t covered by Ocaranza’s order and wouldn’t take effect until Friday.
Students and waiting parents seemed generally unaware of the board’s action when asked about it, but it didn’t matter to Jacob Diaz, who was parked at the curb and waiting for his daughter.
“My daughter wears one everyday,” he said, adding that he doesn’t mind the board’s order, though he didn’t know about it.
“Vaccinated or not, the virus is still out there,” he said.
Zizlay Lopez was of the same mind as she waited in the car with her daughter, Mia, for her other daughter to come out.
“Actually, I am with the El Paso school board,” she said. “I’ve had relatives die of COVID, and a lot of family that suffered from all that and they’re still carrying problems with it.
“Both my little girls are over 12 and vaccinated, but there are a lot of little kids that haven’t been vaccinated because they’re not 12 yet.”
One parent who didn’t want to be named said he was pleased to see the new temperature stand at the main entrance of the new Don Haskins PK-8 school in El Paso’s Upper Valley.
“You just stand in front of it and it takes your temperature there, and then the monitor says what your temperature is,” he said. “The idea is to check every kid, and if any kid comes to school with a fever, they send them home.
“Coronado has them, but they’re not using them. I bet they spent a lot of money though.”
The same parent also said he heard that teachers who come in contact with a student who had COVID were being required to stay home and isolate themselves for 10 days, which comes out of their sick leave.
Ross Moore, president of the El Paso chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said that’s true and was addressed at Tuesday’s eight-hour board meeting.
“This is a major item of advocacy, and I spoke at the board about getting my guys quarantine leave,” he said. “It’s a major fight we’ve started, but it’s necessary.”
In the last session of the Texas Legislature, he said, two bills were passed that gave peace officers, first responders and mental health workers quarantine leave – but not teachers.”
The El Paso board adopted the quarantine policy for police officers, but not teachers.
“I spoke to the need that all the employees need to have that because they’re more likely to be exposed the way the numbers are going,” Moore said. “Administration hemmed and hawed but Trustees (Josh) Acevedo and (Israel) Irrobali really jumped on it.”
As things stand, he said, it appears that such a policy will be brought to the board in the not too distant future, and if it’s passed, it will apply retroactively to cover past required quarantines for all employees.
As of Last Tuesday, according to Moore’s compilation of EPISD’s COVID reports, there were 28 staff cases of the COVID virus and 63 student cases – 33 in elementary schools, 11 in high schools and seven in middle schools.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
