Gary Bradt, a psychologist, business owner and author, is the keynote speaker at the city’s 2019 Cooperative Purchasing Expo on Wednesday, Dec. 4. He will talk about how individuals and leaders can become resilient in the face of change.
The expo, which will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown, is the “largest business networking opportunity in the Southwest,” according to a news release. It is free to attend.
Last year, more than 700 people attended the expo, which featured more than 200 exhibitors. The expo also includes breakout sessions on a variety of topics and networking opportunities.
At the expo, business owners can learn how to participate in government cooperative contracts, which provide vendors the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide.