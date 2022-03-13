The city of El Paso has named Elizabeth Triggs director of its Economic and International Development Department.
Triggs has been the interim director since September and replaces Jessica Herrera, who stepped down to take a position with CBRE in the private sector.
“During the short time that Elizabeth has served as interim director, she has undoubtedly shown her ability, skill and knowledge to lead the department,” said David Coronado, managing director of both the International Bridges and Economic Development and International Affairs departments. “She has strengthened the city’s approach and efforts in the areas of economic development and binational affairs.
“Her successes include the Schneider Electric expansion, which is set to bring an additional 400 new jobs, a $15 million capital investment and a commitment to retain the existing 1,130 jobs. She was instrumental in helping secure a $1.5 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant by aligning with Communities of Excellence partners, including the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Chamber.”
Triggs has worked at the city for nearly a decade, including as the strategic partnerships officer and assistant director of international and economic development. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Texas at El Paso.
