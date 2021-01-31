El Paso County’s efforts to establish a Downtown National Register Historic District has run into stiff opposition from property owners because of a never-used ordinance on the city’s books – an ordinance that may soon be removed.
According to the ordinance, any changes to an El Paso property or district that is on the National Register of Historic Places must be approved in advance by the city’s Historic Landmark Commission.
Opponents of the Downtown district have advised property owners of the regulation, which prompted over 100 owners to send letters to the Texas Historical Commission objecting to the proposed district.
The 2006 ordinance conflicts with the National Register’s policy, which is not to regulate properties but to offer owners incentives for restoring historic buildings.
Asked what the city intends to do about the controversial ordinance that historic preservation supporters have repeatedly asked the city to remove, El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s office gave El Paso Inc. a statement last week indicating that City Council may have the chance to do just that.
In legalistic terms, the statement said, “The city in conjunction with the Historic Landmark Commission has been working on a comprehensive revision” to update the chapter of the City Code that carries the ordinance.
“One of the many proposed changes includes removing” the section that carries the ordinance. The revisions “will need to be vetted with (the Legal Department) and other appointed boards prior to being sent to City Council for consideration,” the statement continues.
El Paso city Rep. Peter Svarzbein indicated that he may be ready to vote for removing the troublesome provision, so that city regulations are no longer in direct conflict with the requirements for historic districts or properties recognized by the National Register.
“I think it would probably make sense to align local historic regulations with national historic registration regulations,” he said.
Svarzbein, who is the council’s mayor pro-tem, generally supports historic preservation issues.
But he doesn’t want to do anything that would interfere with the city’s plans for an arena on the site of the historic Duranguito neighborhood, which would be in the proposed Downtown historic district.
Having Duranguito in the district wouldn’t keep the city from legally demolishing the properties it has bought on the proposed arena site.
But it might not be a popular move.
Removing the regulating ordinance could also help clear the way for the county’s application to establish the National Register Downtown Historic District.
Two weeks ago, the county’s proposal to establish the Downtown district won the unanimous approval of the Texas Historical Commission’s Board of Review.
Mark Wolfe, the commission’s executive director, has 45 days from that date to send his recommendation on to the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register of Historic Places. It would have 90 days to approve or reject the new historic district.
Getting that city ordinance off the books could remove a possible hurdle for the county’s plan to establish a Segundo Barrio National Register Historic District, which El Paso County commissioners reviewed last week and plan to put before the Texas Historical Commission’s review board in May.
“What we approved Monday was to accept the public input,” said Commissioner David Stout, whose precinct takes in the Downtown area.
“Now that we’ve gotten feedback, our staff and consultant Hardy Heck and Moore will finalize the narrative, and the project will be presented at the next state Board of Review hearing in May,” Stout said.
So far, he said, the Segundo Barrio proposal has run into no opposition from property owners.
“But our plan is to reach out to folks and have a couple more public meetings to make sure that people feel like they have sufficient information,” Stout said.
The proposed Segundo Barrio Historic District covers 217 acres between Cotton and Santa Fe streets going east to west, and between Interstate 10 and the border going north to south.
The district would include 687 buildings dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s that are historically or architecturally significant. It also contains 204 buildings that are not considered significant.
