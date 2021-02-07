There’s a new city manager at Sunland Park, an El Pasoan known to many in local government circles, who intends to make a difference in a community that never seems to catch a break.
Michael Martinez, 41, has held a variety of positions with the city of El Paso, El Paso County and El Paso ISD. He also had a fellowship in the Dallas city manager’s office before taking the Sunland Park city manager job in August.
Judging from Sunland Park’s past, some might say it wasn’t a particularly smart or safe move. The previous city manager, Julia Brown, followed Bob Gallagher who got fired and sued the city.
Brown, an attorney, stayed until January 2020 when her two-year contract expired. Before that, she was fired as Doña Ana County manager, sued for wrongful termination and won a $535,000 settlement.
Martinez took the city manager job with his eyes wide open and a purpose in mind after eight years with El Paso County.
“I can actually see my parents’ house from here,” he said last Wednesday, looking out the window from the chair in his office at Sunland Park City Hall and pointing generally toward West El Paso. “What I tell people is this is my backyard.
“I took a pay cut to come here, and the reason I did that is my belief that government is supposed to serve the people. I want to make sure that I can take care of my backyard here like I would take care of my own backyard at home.”
Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea is happy to have Martinez for a lot of reasons.
“He’s a good asset,” Perea said. “He’s well educated and working on his doctorate degree. He’s bringing a lot of new ideas to the community, which is a breath of fresh air for us.”
Well educated is an understatement. Martinez has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in business administration from UTEP, and another master’s in public administration from the University of North Texas that was connected to a management fellowship in the Dallas city manager’s office. Now he’s pursuing a doctorate of education in organizational change at Baylor.
He also speaks Spanish pretty well, which his three predecessors at Sunland Park didn’t. They always seemed at a loss at packed City Council meetings where people had a lot to say – in Spanish. Head phones and a translation service are offered, but a lot gets lost in translation.
A city of 18,000, Sunland Park is 95% Hispanic and 38% live in poverty.
Because he’s local, Martinez thinks he’ll be a better fit than his predecessors and hopes he can change minds about Sunland Park. That means changing the city’s image.
“I fight an uphill battle every day at this job,” he said. “There is a perspective of corruption and of poverty. There’s this perspective that people don’t want things done. I’m trying to change that perception, and not just the mindset. People have to see to believe, and we want to make sure we’re changing things.”
Martinez said he’s at the right place at the right time by accident, and he’s not doing anything special. “I’m not doing anything other than putting ideas together that have already been here.”
One of those ideas, in fact, the biggest idea Sunland Park has been working on for over a decade, is a new port of entry.
Years ago, Stan Fulton, a Las Vegas tycoon who owned Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino before his death in 2018, set up a $10 million fund to help the city finance a port-of-entry initiative.
For years afterward, Sunland Park’s efforts never got past local opposition or the governor’s office. But things have changed in Santa Fe and Washington D.C., and the on-again, off-again port-of-entry project is on again.
There is a long list of environmental and other approvals needed before a Presidential Permit could make it through the U.S. State Department to the president’s desk.
But Martinez said he understands the Trump administration set aside many of the advance requirements until later and that the Presidential Permit may actually have been on Trump’s desk.
If that’s the case, it could be ready for President Joe Biden’s signature.
Under any circumstances, he said, there’s still a long way to go on that project, but the city is still committed to it and hoping to turn remaining opponents into allies.
Meanwhile, Sunland Park is working on two new projects: a river trail and a sports park.
“The sports park would run us about $15 million, so we’re looking at possibilities on how to fund that,” he said. “We’re talking about baseball fields, about 12 of them that we’ve already funded and are starting the planning phase for a multi-use sports center that would overlook the river.
“We’re also looking at an opportunity for soccer fields.”
Sunland Park’s single biggest economic problem is the fact that its biggest employer, the casino and racetrack, has been closed since March because of COVID-19.
Despite the 11-month shutdown, a slow but steady stream of cars pulls into the property day and night only to turn and leave when they see nothing’s going on.
Armando Lagos, a security guard patrolling the property, said some are people looking for the site where vaccinations are available.
But for the more than 300 people who worked there, he said, times are tough. Some have found other jobs, but many haven’t. “We’re going to lose a lot of good people,” he said, referring to the employees who will or have already moved on.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.