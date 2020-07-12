The city of El Paso is expanding its reach to regional staycationers in an effort to help hotels survive as the pandemic continues to hit the travel industry hard.
City officials told El Paso Inc. last week that marketing campaigns for El Paso are now going out at a 600-mile radius, up from 300 miles, targeting nearby travelers that wouldn’t need to fly for a short getaway.
Cary Westin, senior deputy city manager, said the city’s average hotel occupancy hit a low of about 30% on April 3, shortly after the pandemic closures began taking effect. But he said there’s been a steady increase over 11 weeks that has brought that average back up to 52%.
City officials said last year that average was at about 76.2%.
In addition to travel declines, the city’s hotel industry took a hit with the cancellation of large events, including conferences and festivals, Westin said.
Because of social distancing and various businesses and city departments working from home, it can be more challenging to reach out to bookers and showcase El Paso.
Westin said the city’s economic development department has had to reimagine the way they do that, including through using digital tools like video and social media.
“Knowing it’s tough for meeting planners to travel, doing some of these video tours and embedding some into proposals has been very helpful,” Westin said. “Organizers have an understanding of what to offer. We will continue to work diligently with bookings and getting business rebooked. We have some really good events on the books for some of the out years.”
It’s unclear what the state of the coronavirus pandemic will look like by October, but what is certain is that the city’s signature Downtown events, including Chalk The Block and Winterfest, will look different than they did in 2019.
Summer is also looking a little different. With COVID-19 cases spiking in Texas, the threat of lockdown is looming once more and families are staying home or nearby. That changes what the city is doing to market El Paso, as well.
The pandemic also cratered the conference industry across the nation as governors and city leaders continue to ban large gatherings. Westin said that a couple El Paso conferences had to be postponed until 2021 or 2022, including a Texas Society of Architects conference with 2,500 attendees that will now take place in 2022.
“We all know that with the effects of COVID, many people are taking car trips as opposed to flying. We’ve refocused (marketing campaigns) for the personal traveler for and for weekend getaways,” said Tracey Jerome, deputy city manager. “The reach now is a 600 mile radius, and reception has been very good.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.