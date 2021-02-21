It took an assistant city attorney to walk El Paso City Council and concerned citizens out of the woods Tuesday regarding confusion about a city ordinance that is impeding the county’s efforts to establish two National Register historic districts in the heart of the city.
But after a long executive session and public discussion, City Council voted 5-3 to delete the proposal from the day’s agenda. The proposal would have killed a 2006 ordinance that has fueled opposition to the creation of a national Downtown El Paso Historic District.
Instead, City Council will deal with the issue as part of a comprehensive review of related city regulations that’s already underway.
El Paso County is trying to establish two large National Register historic districts covering Downtown and Segundo Barrio to encourage preservation and give hundreds of property owners access to federal and state historic tax credits that could cover up to 45% of the cost if they want to restore their properties.
The Downtown district would take in 143 acres and 160 properties.
The county’s application for approval of the Downtown El Paso National Register Historic District is now in the hands of the Texas Historic Commission’s executive director, Mark Wolfe.
He has 90 days to make his recommendation to the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register of Historic Places.
On May 15, the application for the Segundo Barrio national district is set to go before the state commission’s Board of Review, which unanimously recommended approval of the Downtown district in October.
But opponents, including some major Downtown developers who own National Register properties and have gotten rebates for their restorations projects, have complained to the state that, because of the 2006 city ordinance, additional legal restrictions would be imposed on their properties if they become part of a National Register historic district.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Assistant City Attorney Russell Ablen conceded that the language on the city books isn’t easy to understand and could lead people to believe that the city’s Historic Landmark Commission would have the final say on any changes to properties in a historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The problem language has been on the books since 2006 and has been regarded as unenforceable by city officials. It still is.
“I can see how there could be confusion,” Ablen said. “The easiest way I can say it is that we only regulate properties if they’re located in one of our historic districts.”
That control, he said, does cover the city’s nine historic districts, but not properties in a National Register district or a single building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Say on Overland and El Paso Street where there’s nothing in a local historical district, and it’s in the National Register district, it would not be impacted by local rules?” District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein asked.
“Correct,” Ablen said.
It was well into the meeting when District 7 city Rep. Henry Rivera asked about the process of amending the ordinance to remove the problem language and got what appeared to be a surprise answer.
“Can we amend the ordinance today?” he asked. “If not, why not?”
That’s when City Attorney Karla Nieman told the council and the public tuned into to the Zoom meeting, “We cannot amend the ordinance today.
“Under our charter and city code, all ordinances have to have an introduction on the agenda and a public hearing. But prior to a public hearing or an introduction, there’s a process that is instituted to various departments that administer provisions of our code.”
A while later, District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez moved to delete the item they had been discussing from the agenda, saying, “We need to move on.”
There was more discussion, which included hearing from the public, but when the vote was taken, there were five votes in favor: Svarzbein, Hernandez, District 5 Rep. Isabel Salcido, District 7 Rep. Henry Rivera and District 8 Rep. Cissy Lizarraga.
Opposed were District 2 Rep. Alexsandra Annello, District 4 Rep. Joe Molinar and District 6 Rep. Claudia Rodriguez.
A good deal of the controversy over the county’s plan to establish the national Downtown El Paso Historic District has been raised by a Kemp Smith attorney, Mark Osborn.
He has sent letters to Downtown property owners warning that they could lose control of their property if the county is successful in establishing the Downtown historic district.
Osborn cited the same provision that Ablen discussed with the council Tuesday, but differed with Ablen, saying the never-used ordinance could give the city regulatory power over people’s property in a national district.
Because of Osborn’s mail and telephone campaign, the county recently countered with letters of its own to property owners advising them that having their property in a national historic district would not restrict what they do with their property.
Last week, Osborne and Kemp Smith partner Gene Wolf sent another letter to property owners in the proposed Downtown district refuting the county’s assurances and, in effect, Ablen’s as well.
El Paso Inc. receive a copy of the letter Thursday that had just been sent to Downtown property owners.
“You are now being told not to worry about the ordinance because it has ‘largely been unenforced,’” the letter reads in part. “The fact is the ordinance is law, and it can be enforced at any time.
“You should also be aware that at the City Council meeting on Feb. 16, 2017, the city did not remove or change the city ordinance.”
He also accused the county of failing to reach out to property owners and providing misleading information.
El Paso County Commissioner David Stout concedes that the county relied too much on its consultant to contact property owners and is now trying to make up for that.
“The plot thickens here, and again it’s really unfortunate that the folks who are opposing this effort are putting out this letter and really trying to muddy the waters even further,” Stout said. “It’s just going to create more confusion.
“The county has in no way shape or form been less than transparent. In no way have we misled anybody or been anything but honest though this whole process.”
