The El Paso City Council on Monday voted to postpone action until Sept. 3 on a proposal to call a special election to fill the seat District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez now holds.
The proposal would set a special election for Nov. 12 on grounds that Hernandez effectively resigned from office because of a briefly public Facebook announcement last Monday of her candidacy for mayor.
Margo, who was traveling and was absent from the meeting, placed the item on the agenda for the special City Council meeting as the only council member who can legally do so.
His basis for seeking to call the election is a Texas constitutional provision that if an elected official announces for a public office more than a year and 30 days before his or her term expires, that official has effectively resigned from office.
In Hernandez’s case, the apparent announcement for mayor was up on Facebook for about 15 minutes on Aug. 19 – time enough for bloggers to pick up and spread the news.
She told her fellow council members that the ad was an accident, not an announcement, and that it was removed immediately when it was caught.
Hernandez, who has hired an attorney and vowed to fight in court to prevent her removal, did not explain how the ad was posted, or by whom.
“Everyone has run a campaign here, and we all know what it takes to run a campaign,” she said. “You have volunteers and you have friends, and a lot of people try to sneak onto your account.”
District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein, a Hernandez ally on council, said he thought the issue was moving too fast with too little information available about what exactly happened and moved to postpone the decision on calling a special election for a week.
The council only has until Sept. 20 to put the election on the already-planned Nov. 12 election ballot.
Hernandez asked the council to vote down the special election and not to delay that vote until next week.
“The reason I would ask council not to postpone this item is because I am being put in a situation where I have to hire an attorney and pay the attorney fees out of my pocket for something that I did not authorize,” she said. “I would like to squash this today so that we can move on.”
But after hearing a presentation from the city’s outside counsel on the matter, District 6 city Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez, who presided at the meeting as mayor pro-tem, said, “Our hands are tied.”
“It’s very clear. One, this was done on a public platform,” she said. “Two, any person from the public looking at this public piece would assume that this was an announcement for public office.
“So the question here is not about whether this is a resignation or not. This is an automatic resignation. It is very clear under the Texas Constitution.”
Voting for the postponement were city Reps. Svarzbein, Cissy Lizarraga, Isabel Salcido, Ordaz and Henry Rivera.
Voting against the motion were Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello, Hernandez and Sam Morgan.
