The El Paso City Council spent more than three hours discussing usual city business before addressing health department recommendations to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, City Council held its regular meeting at City Hall, plus a special meeting to discuss the pandemic. The only City Council member to participate over video conferencing was Rep. Peter Svarzbein. City Manager Tommy Gonzalez also participated remotely.
When City Council got to the COVID-19 special meeting, there was a heated discussion about how the city would address the economic impact on employees of bars, clubs and restaurants that would close or scale back operations.
City Council needed and eventually got a unanimous vote to extend Mayor Dee Margo’s emergency declaration that was issued the previous week. At one point Tuesday, city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said she would not vote yes unless the city could discuss and commit to a funding source for impacted small businesses, bars and employees.
City Council then unanimously approved the guidelines recommended by Dr. Hector Ocaranza with the city’s health department. City Attorney Karla Nieman told the council that Ocaranza has the ability to enact those recommendations regardless of City Council action.
City Council also directed city staff to come back with an update in two weeks on a plan to support affected small businesses.
And on Thursday, a couple days after El Paso enacted the health department recommendations, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all schools, bars, gyms and health spas closed across the state through April 3.
The COVID-19 situation is constantly changing. El Paso officials are urging residents to sign up for emergency alert updates from the city, which can be done at elpasoready.org.
Updates from the city can also be found at epstrong.org.
Before discussing the COVID-19 measures, City Council spent at least an hour discussing a land swap that brings Great Wolf Lodge one step closer to reality in El Paso.
City Council voted 6-2 to approve the transfer of 2,313 acres of land from the Public Service Board’s inventory and into the city’s, at a cost of $18.6 million over 30 years. The Public Service Board manages El Paso’s water utility.
Annello and Rep. Claudia Rodriguez voted against the measure. Rodriguez said she voted against it because she felt the proposed project would not be fair to her District 6 residents.
“Until we as a city start using dollars to start dealing with the flight from the central area, I will not support that development,” Annello said.
City Rep. Sam Morgan, who represents the Northeast’s District 4, is supporting the project because, he said, it’s an opportunity for the Northeast to get some of the development seen in the Northwest and Far East parts of El Paso.
“We have not seen the economic growth and development the remainder of the city has seen,” Morgan said. “This is about doing the right thing for a community that’s been underserved for whatever reason.”
City Council also approved the creation of Municipal Management District No. 1, which will be the funding mechanism for FSW, the developer of the Northeast project. Annello and Rodriguez also voted against the creation of the MMD.
