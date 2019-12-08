The city of El Paso kicked off its annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo Tuesday evening with a VIP reception with keynote speaker Gary Bradt, a psychologist, business owner and author.
The next day, thousands of people attended the all-day expo at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown. It is the “largest business networking opportunity in the Southwest,” according to a news release.
At the expo, business owners network, participate in breakout sessions and can learn how to participate in government cooperative contracts, which provide vendors the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide.