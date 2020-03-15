El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego joined President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday in declaring a state of emergency to contend with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.
“I am declaring a state of emergency in the city of El Paso,” Margo said. “This will open the door to resources that could normally not be available. While the (World Health Organization) has declared a pandemic, there is no reason to panic.
“We’re simply being proactive and following what the state and federal government have declared.”
Nonetheless, panicky shoppers are clearing store shelves of paper products, cleansers and bleach in El Paso and other communities across the state and nation.
Shaking hands is out, elbow bumps and social distancing are in, and many are upset about it all. Others are worried that the precautions being taken against the spread of the coronavirus haven’t gone far enough.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, poses little threat to the young, but can be hard on and even deadly to the elderly and those with respiratory conditions like asthma or who are smokers or overweight.
There were 46 known coronavirus cases in Texas as of Friday. El Paso has yet to see its first case of COVID-19, but precautions by institutions and individuals before its arrival are already having a significant impact on the community’s families.
Local school districts have canceled all student activities and extended their spring breaks to keep students home and away from gatherings but creating problems for parents who have no one at home to care for their children.
UTEP President Heather Wilson announced on Friday that spring break will be extended to March 30, and that classes will be conducted remotely, meaning students will attend classes online.
“In cases where course content cannot be delivered remotely, such as some laboratories and performing arts courses, faculty should work to reconfigure their classes for alternative delivery that would achieve social distancing,” Wilson’s message to students read.
Similar practices will apply to employees where possible.
UTEP had already canceled the Conference-USA tournament along with all official student and faculty travel and various other group activities.
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso also announced Friday that classes there will be conducted online with few exceptions.
El Paso ISD has extended its upcoming spring break by a week and New Mexico, which has seen six cases so far, has suspended all K-12 classes for three weeks and may extend the closures.
The Chihuahuas baseball and Locomotive soccer seasons are on hold. The city of El Paso has suspended special programming at parks and all other locations until further notice.
Other cities have gone much farther, including Austin’s cancellation of South by Southwest concerts and other events, which is expected to deal a devastating blow to the city’s economy.
At a press conference Wednesday, El Paso city and county officials sought to dampen public fears by offering assurances that El Paso County remains free of COVID-19 and that preparations are in place for when cases turn up locally.
“The city of El Paso, along with its public and private partners, including the county, school districts, Fort Bliss, state and federal partners, have been meeting and preparing plans and procedures in case they should be needed,” Margo said. “We are going to be deliberate.”
Robert Resendes, El Paso’s public health director, later described the threat COVID-19 poses to people.
“One of the things we’re seeing with this disease is that people over 80 are the most susceptible to this virus, including fatalities,” he said. “It’s about a 15% to 16% for an 80-plus-year-old who gets infected.
“If you’re in your 70s, it’s half of that, or about 8%. If you’re in your 60s, it’s about half of that, or 4%. It keeps going down. Once you get under 50, it’s very rare that someone dies from it.”
For that reason, he said, elderly people need to be treated carefully.
Gov. Abbott directed state agencies to restrict visitation at nursing homes, state-sponsored living centers, hospitals and daycare centers. The recommendations carry limited exceptions for end-of-life visitations and require all individuals to go through the proper screenings.
In El Paso, The Legacy at Cimarron, one of the city’s newest assisted living and memory care homes has cancelled activities that involved the public and is limiting access to family members only and essential personnel.
