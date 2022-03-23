Children’s museum reveals name: La Nube. ‘The cloud we can all go up to.’

On Wednesday, students at Aoy Elementary School filled the campus gymnasium with rolled up blue T-shirts in their hands.
When told, the kids unrolled them, revealing the name of the El Paso children’s museum – “La Nube: The Shape of Imagination.”
“It’s the cloud we can all go up to, to think, imagine and feel,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser at the announcement Wednesday morning.
The name La Nube, Spanish for “the cloud,” pays homage to the facility’s cloud shape and was selected through the Name the Museum Challenge launched last year.
Snøhetta, the Norwegian architecture firm behind La Nube’s design, took inspiration from clouds wandering through the desert sky, aiming to craft the building into a cloud-like structure that reflects its surroundings.
Barry Van Deman, executive director of the museum, said they received hundreds of submissions from the name challenge. Two entrants suggested the name “Nube.”
While the contest winners have yet to be notified, the prize of a lifetime membership to the museum will be split between them once it's publicly announced, Van Deman said.
“Children need to learn soft skills,” he said. “It’s more important for adults today to be imaginative in their work so that they can be innovative and maintain their curiosity from childhood all the way to adulthood to really accomplish great things within a work environment.”
With a price tag of $70.2 million, La Nube is supported by $39 million from the 2012 quality-of-life bond initiative and $29 million raised in donations from the private sector.
At the event, the museum also announced the launch of its Reach for the Clouds campaign. Donors can contribute $250 and have their name etched onto the colored glass climber that supports the museum’s slide.
Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation, said the museum will be an educational gamechanger in El Paso by responding to a need in the heart of the city.
“La Nube will be bilingual in a way different to any other children’s museum or science center in the country,” Otero said. “It will be non-hierarchical, meaning sometimes the English will be on top, other times the Spanish. It will be as if you can flow between English and Spanish seamlessly.”
“The other thing is translation tends to be literal in many museums. We’re doing cultural translations. We’ve worked really hard on this so that the meaning isn’t lost and for real learning to happen.”
La Nube sits across from the ballpark and the Judson F. Williams Convention Center – a five-minute drive from Aoy Elementary School in the Segundo Barrio neighborhood. Aoy is one of the oldest schools in the region, which influenced the museum’s decision to reveal the name there.
“We felt like the youth at Aoy deserved to be the ones who heard it first,” Otero said. “This school has fully embraced bilingual education, like many other schools in EPISD.”
Work on the 70,000-square-foot building began in October 2020, and La Nube is scheduled to open in about a year.
“It’s unique across the whole United States to have this borderland, binational community,” said Van Deman. “We’re going to treat that in a very special way.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
