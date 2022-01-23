The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center held a topping-out ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the placing of the topmost steel beam. The museum, which is scheduled to open in 2023 next to the El Paso Museum of Art, was approved by El Paso voters in 2012 as part of the quality of life bond initiative and is now under construction in Downtown. The design of the 70,000-square-foot building, which was inspired by the clouds that drift through the borderland’s big skies, was created by Snøhetta, an Oslo-based architecture firm. Watch a short video of the ceremony at ElPasoInc.com.

