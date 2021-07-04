Troubles may be mounting for El Paso Children’s Hospital, which saw its chief financial officer and human resources director resign last week and had a surprise visit by the Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals.
Children’s faces a number of wrongful death or injury lawsuits, including one brought by El Paso businessman and former mayoral candidate David Saucedo, who says his 3-year-old daughter died at Children’s in 2019 after being denied care by the hospital’s doctors for nearly 12 hours.
Saucedo specifically blames Dr. Robert Canales, who still has a controversial arrangement with Children’s that the Texas Tech University physicians who work in the pediatric intensive care unit cannot tend to his patients.
Children’s, a nonprofit organization under El Paso County’s University Medical Center, is claiming governmental immunity from liability in the wrongful death and malpractice lawsuits brought by the Saucedos and other plaintiffs.
Asked about the departures, Children’s spokesperson Audrey Garcia confirmed the resignations of former CFO Melissa Campos and Human Resources Director Marina Estrada.
Estrada spoke sparingly about her situation and expressed concern about speaking freely, given her circumstances.
“I do have a lot to say,” she said. “I just don’t know if I’m ready to say it yet.
“I was there five years, and I have been the longest lasting HR director at El Paso Children’s, and the decision to leave was not made lightly. I loved my job.”
Garcia said the hospital has already filled the HR director position but not that of the CFO.
As for the Joint Commission visit, Garcia replied to El Paso Inc.’s inquiry Thursday, saying the commission “was at EPCH, but is not currently on site. While we were not aware of what prompted the visit, it is not uncommon for TJC to conduct periodic visits of hospitals.
“We worked with the TJC to provide all information needed to conduct their review.”
Saucedo believes the site visit was the commission’s response to his letter in May protesting its “routine” handling of his October 2020 complaint against Children’s over his daughter’s death.
The commission reported conducting an inquiry and asking Children’s to analyze its own actions, “identify opportunities for system improvements if any were required” and describe future improvements.
To Saucedo, that wasn’t satisfactory.
“As far as we know, there was that letter, and that was the end of it until I complained,” Saucedo said.
In his May letter, Saucedo said the commission “must have ignored the abundance of evidence that I submitted – evidence from first hand witnesses and opinions from the pre-eminent medical expert globally in pediatric critical care, Dr. Bradley Peterson, to which he states that what happened to my family was the most egregious case he’s ever seen.”
He also cited a 2017 Wall Street Journal article about how investigations by the Joint Commission result in “hundreds of hospitals with safety problems (that) continue to display a ‘Gold Seal of Approval’ and promote their accredited status.”
Saucedo, an appointee of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Board of Nursing, urged the commission to take a harder look at El Paso Children’s Hospital and hopes their visit last week was just that.
“Now is the time for action, and the Joint Commission has a tremendous opportunity to keep the pediatric community of El Paso safe,” he wrote.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
