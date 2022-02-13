The El Paso Child Guidance Center, a nonprofit that provides outpatient mental health services for children and families, marked the start of construction on its $3.2 million clinic expansion Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The renovation and expansion will double the capacity of the center, which was established in 1954.
“In this time of a child mental health crisis, our community recognizes the need for access to high quality mental health care” Cathy Gaytan, the center’s CEO in a statement. “Our community has entrusted their investments with us as we continue to grow to meet the rising demand for services.”
The project is funded by contributions from many individuals and organizations, including the city of El Paso, Cardwell Foundation, Casa Auto Group, Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation, El Paso Chapter of Credit Unions, El Paso Child Mental Health Fund and El Paso Community Foundation.
