Last Tuesday, El Pasoans finally got the seemingly inevitable bad news: no baseball this summer.
The impact of the cancellation of the El Paso Chihuahuas 2020 season is something that touches all facets of the organization, as well as the fans and city coffers.
But city and team leaders have their sights set on 2021 and are working to get plans in place in the meantime.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow because this is what we do,” said Brad Taylor, the Chihuahuas general manager and vice president of MountainStar Sports Group. “I’m relieved we finally got told. This helps us move on and plan for not only 2021, but there are some things we might want to do at Southwest University Park that are within rules.”
Taylor said the Chihuahuas have not really had any sponsorship cancellations and said sponsors are also focused on the 2021 season.
“They know we provide value and know they want to stay with us, so it’s an opportunity to work with us next year,” Taylor said.
Southwest University Park, one of the city’s signature projects in the 2012 quality of life bond, will be getting less use this summer than the previous few, but won’t sit completely empty for long.
Taylor speculated that the ballpark could be used for other events, like a dinner on the diamond or movie night event, but there are still a lot of questions to be answered before plans for those things can be solidified.
The possible events would be a plus for bringing visitors to Downtown, especially in a summer void of baseball.
Jessica Herrera, the city’s economic development director, said the city will feel the loss of visitors, and revenue, that Triple-A baseball draws to Downtown.
She said Triple-A baseball fans, coaches, players, personnel, families and media book about 1,800 El Paso hotel rooms per season.
Baseball brings about 600,000 people to Downtown every season, and those visitors would sometimes extend their stays to include dining and lodging, Herrera said.
“It’s a huge economic impact in our region,” Herrera said. “We will definitely feel that loss of revenue from the sales tax and hotel occupancy tax, and from that traffic you want. You want that captive audience. Baseball and the ballpark are a very big anchor to Downtown.”
The city uses 2% of the hotel occupancy tax to finance about 80% of the cost of building the ballpark, Herrera said. Other funding sources include parking fee revenue, ticket sales, property lease revenue and a general fund subsidy.
In fiscal year 2019, the city drew in about $3.4 million from the 2% HOT allocation, according to City Council presentations from December 2019.
Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer, said in a series of questions answered via email that the city has $59.4 million in principal debt left on the ballpark, with the last payment slated for 2043.
This year’s debt payment by the city for the ballpark will be about $4.3 million, which the city is seeking to refinance.
Cortinas said that since 2014, the city’s general fund has been used to subsidize the amount needed to cover the debt payment.
In fiscal year 2019, that subsidy was $87,812, according to a December 2019 presentation to City Council by Cortinas.
“Prior to COVID-19 impacting our economy, we were projecting the 2% HOT and team revenue to cover the full debt payment for the first time,” Cortinas said in an email.
But the coronavirus pandemic has led to a steep drop in hotel occupancy across the country and, with it, a drop in hotel occupancy tax revenue.
Herrera said El Paso hit a citywide average low of 27% hotel occupancy at the start of the coronavirus closures and disruptions, and it has now bounced back up to 53%.
A spokesperson for the city did not immediately have the average hotel occupancy rate for this time last year.
Herrera said the ballpark financing will be discussed at the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Alan Ledford, president of MountainStar Sports Group, the Chihuahuas and the Locomotive FC, said the cancellation announcement was not surprising but nonetheless disappointing.
But despite the economic and emotional loss of a bright summer at the ballpark, Southwest University Park won’t be dark for long, if at all.
The Locomotive FC soccer team will kick off its season on Saturday, July 11, against the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, with new protocols and capacity requirements in place to ensure social distancing.
“We expect it to be a fun, albeit shorter, season,” Ledford said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.