Harmony Public Schools, a charter school network with three campuses in El Paso, broke ground Friday on its fourth.
The Harmony School of Science is expected to open at 1730 Joe Battle for the 2020-21 school year. A multimillion-dollar investment, the campus will create more than 200 jobs, according to a news release.
The day before, on Jan. 23, IDEA Public Schools broke ground on its IDEA Horizon Vista campus, which is also set to open for the 2020-21 school year. It will enroll 450 students at 201 Horizon Crossing, according to a news release.
Charter schools – schools that are publicly funded and tuition-free but privately run – have expanded rapidly in Texas and, only recently, have begun to expand in El Paso.
Harmony Public Schools emphasizes STEM education – science, technology, engineering and math – and is one of the largest charter networks in the country. It expects to grow to at least six campuses in El Paso.
“We are still in the planning stages for more campuses in the area,” Harmony spokeswoman Lorena Chavira said in an email.
IDEA Public Schools, a fast-growing Texas charter school network, advertises that 100% of its graduating seniors are accepted into college and often highlights its rigorous college-prep curriculum.