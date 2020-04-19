Charter Communications, the company that owns Spectrum, which provides cable to many El Pasoans, is hiring 350 people to staff its new sales operation center.
According to a news release, the new jobs in El Paso “offer competitive starting wages, achievable incentive opportunities that can bring total annual compensation above $50,000 – with top performers exceeding $100,000.”
Charter Communications invested $2.3 million to expand its operations in El Paso, where it currently employs about 330 people in customer service. Another 200 people work for its field operations team.
“Jobs are more important than ever,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a statement. “Charter’s decision to expand operations in El Paso is further evidence our community is resilient, prospering and on the right track.”
Candidates can apply at jobs.spectrum.com.
