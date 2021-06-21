Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum cable, is expanding its operations in El Paso and plans to add more than 929 jobs by the end of 2023.
Company executives and officials with the city of El Paso and The Borderplex Alliance made the announcement Monday, saying wages will start at $18 per hour as part of the company's plan to increase its starting pay to $20 per hour in 2022.
The company also offers a 6% matching 401(k) and comprehensive health benefits.
Rolando Rincon, vice president of customer service for Charter Communications, said the company is expanding its bilingual video repair customer service team by about 400 people.
The company will also establish an El Paso-based hub for its customer chat service, which Rincon said will be a model for other hubs in the country. Through chat, employees provide troubleshooting, billing and customer education support to millions of Charter customers.
“It’s important to reinforce the fact that collaboration and communication are the driving vital forces behind economic development,” Rincon said. “Today’s announcement is another example of the value of partnership.”
District 7 City Rep. Henry Rivera, whose district includes portions of the Eastside and Lower Valley, said the city approved the 380 economic development agreement in September 2019 for the project, and that he's glad the company's expansion landed in his district.
“This will be a livable wage for El Pasoans," Rivera said. "I’m grateful that this is their second investment. I can’t be any more excited than I am."
