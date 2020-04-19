The system for El Pasoans calling 311 to report alleged violators of the city’s stay-at-home order will soon undergo some changes.
City officials say the changes will help the enforcement task force streamline the process and gather more information about where they’re headed.
Chief Ruben Candelaria, communications manager for the city’s 911 system, said his department is looking into whether to list a non-emergency number or to have the 311 calls routed to a non-emergency line for calls related to stay-at-home order violations.
From March 17 to April 13, 311 received 6,653 calls, Candelaria said, adding that at any time there are about 15 to 30 individuals fielding the 311 calls.
An El Paso Police spokesman added that there have been 11,347 visits and 17 citations.
Candelaria said that soon about 15 to 20 non-emergency personnel will be taking the COVID-19 compliance calls.
Candelaria said 211 is still being used for information on COVID-19.
“Our PD non-emergency call takers will receive complaints and create call cards so that our taskforce can see those and be able to respond right away,” Candelaria said.
He added that the department will be using the CAD, or computer aided dispatch system, to create and track reports.
Candelaria said 311 personnel currently direct callers to or help them fill out the COVID-19 compliance intake form on the epstrong.org website. That will change once the calls are going into the non-emergency line, Candelaria said.
For now, those interested in reporting alleged offenders can still fill out the form on epstrong.org.
Candelaria said the task force, which is made up of about 60 individuals from the city’s fire, health and environmental services and code enforcement departments, prioritizes the incidents it responds to based on the severity of the situation.
He said a high priority response would be for a violation in progress for things like large gatherings.
The taskforce also records referral incidents where someone calls in to report, for example, that their neighbor had a party the night before.
“We’ll document that and can refer to it if that person is a repeat offender,” Candelaria said.
Candelaria said the COVID-19 compliance calls are being moved over to a non-emergency line because El Pasoans were frustrated with the response time to alleged incidents.
He added that the non-emergency line reduces duplication by different agencies.
“It also helps with situational awareness for units out in the field,” Candelaria said. “We have premises for certain addresses, certain hazards they need to be aware of. Computer dispatch will be able to know that this will be going on.”
The city has been under a stay-at-home order since March 17. Schools, bars, gyms and other “non-essential” businesses remain closed.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 482 cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, with seven deaths.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
