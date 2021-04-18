As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue throughout the region, the El Paso Chamber is stepping in to help make more shots available to more employees.
The El Paso Chamber has partnered with The Hospitals of Providence to provide access to vaccines for small and medium-sized businesses. Since it was announced on April 9, the partnership has brought in about 10 to 15 businesses, totaling about 55 employees, said Stephen Voglewede, director of innovation and performance at the El Paso Chamber.
“We have access to a somewhat large database of small businesses in the community. The hospital reached out to see if we could get some of these small businesses vaccinated,” Voglewede said.
The vaccines are administered at The Hospitals of Providence’s Sierra Campus, and registration is done through the El Paso Chamber.
Interested businesses can contact the El Paso Chamber, which will then send a link for the business to register employees, Voglewede said. Once the program is out of slots, employees can be kept on a list and will be contacted when a new appointment is available.
Voglewede said a common question is whether someone has to be insured to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They don’t. He added that scheduling can also pose a challenge.
“We’ve had an issue, especially last week, where we had some folks not show up,” Voglewede said. “I think that was due to trying to get schedules aligned. It’s probably a challenge for businesses to send all employees at once. Logistics are a little complicated, but we expect this week to work out better. We’re hoping we get everyone showing up.”
The El Paso Chamber’s partnership with The Hospitals of Providence is one of several efforts underway in the city to get the vaccine to as many people as possible. Elected officials and community leaders have touted the vaccine as a way to return to some semblance of normal.
Voglewede said one of the El Paso Chamber’s efforts this year is exploring how to reimagine the region’s economy and build on its resilience.
“We’re already quite resilient, and we’re seeing it in federal reports on unemployment, not as heavily impacted as big cities,” Voglewede said. “It also blunts our ability to grow at the same pace as some other big cities.”
At the state level, Texas opened up to 100% capacity and removed the mask mandate in early March.
Last week, UTEP, Texas Tech and El Paso Community College announced that vaccines would not be required to return to campus in the fall.
As of Friday, there were more than 549,690 COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered in El Paso, according to the city.
About 33% of El Paso’s population has been fully vaccinated, and about 53% has received at least one dose, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.
This month, the city and county also merged their waiting lists for COVID-19 vaccinations. A city spokesperson last week said the list was at about 127,000 registrations.
There are also vaccination efforts still underway at public school districts. A city spokesperson last week said the city had administered first-doses to more than 5,600 educators, and that 2,700 educators had been fully vaccinated.
El Paso has been allocated 524,630 COVID-19 vaccines, according to the city’s coronavirus dashboard.
Lara Anton, a press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said allocations are generally given in proportion to that county’s portion of the state’s population.
Other allocation factors include storage capabilities, types of vaccines available and minimum vaccine orders.
“To ensure that we are vaccinating people quickly, all providers have been asked to administer all of the vaccine that they receive within seven days,” Anton said in an email. “Providers receiving Pfizer vaccine must be able to administer 1,170 doses in a week.”
Anton said the Department of State Health Services report on the federal allocation of vaccines to pharmacies, certain health centers and dialysis centers is lagging behind when the vaccines are actually shipped, and the department does “not have visibility on vaccines that are given by the Department of Defense.”
