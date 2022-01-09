El Paso County lost one of its five seats in the Texas House to the redistricting process, and that has led to a court fight over whether District 76 state Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez can legally run against District 79 Rep. Art Fierro in the March 1 Democratic primary.
The new redistricting maps drawn up by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature last year put the home where Ordaz Perez and her husband, former County Commissioner Vince Perez, have lived at 649 Londonderry in District 77 state Rep. Lina Ortega’s district.
That gave Ordaz Perez the choice of running against Ortega, moving to a different address and running for another district, or not running at all.
Ordaz Perez has filed as a candidate for the seat held by Fierro, claiming that she now lives in that district in the home she owns at 11372 David Carrasco, not the home her husband owns on Londonderry.
On Dec. 30, Fierro filed suit asking the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso to issue a writ of mandamus barring the El Paso County Democratic Party chair, Dora Oaxaca, from putting Ordaz Perez’s name on the ballot because she had not lived in District 79 for a full year.
Rep. Ortega, who did not draw an opponent for her House seat in this November’s election, said the legal fight between Democratic officeholders is the result of the gerrymandering that took place in the redistricting process that followed the 2020 census.
“With the way they gerrymandered districts, Republicans expect to increase their numbers in the House,” Ortega said. “They could pick up six seats in the election – three black seats and three Latinos.”
Right now, Ortega said, there are 67 seats held by Democrats and 83 by Republicans. With House district lines redrawn, that could shift to 89 Republican and 61 Democrat seats.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8 and, Fierro’s suit claims, Ordaz had not established residency in the district by Nov. 8, 2021, a full year before the election as the law requires.
Ordaz filed her application for a place on the ballot on the Dec. 13, 2021, filing deadline.
Two days later, Fierro had a letter delivered to Oaxaca, the El Paso County Democratic Party chair, “requesting that she reject Ordaz-Perez application to be placed on the ballot,” according to the suit.
Represented by the El Paso law firm of Rene Ordoñez, Fierro also claims that Ordaz Perez had not been a District 79 resident for the required six months before the Dec. 13 deadline for requesting a place on the general election ballot.
On Dec 16, Oaxaca declined to find Ordaz Perez ineligible, and that is what led to Fierro’s request for a writ of mandamus from the appeals court ordering Oaxaca not to put Ordaz Perez’s name on the ballot.
Oaxaca declined comment, but the party’s El Paso attorney, John Mobbs, said it’s the party’s position and Oaxaca’s that the six-month requirement does not apply to state representative races.
“The party is opposing the issuance of a writ of mandamus, but I want it to be clear that that’s not because the party supports or opposes either of the candidates,” he said. “It’s just a matter of seeing that the law is applied fairly and equally to every candidate.”
In accepting the case, the appeals court’s orders say the court “finds good cause to expedite consideration of this matter,” and went on, apparently inadvertently, to set the schedule for statements from parties and a ruling for January 2021 instead of 2022.
“The court intends to dispose of this mandamus action on or before January 12, 2021,” the order states.
Fierro could not be reached for comment, and Ordaz Perez sent El Paso Inc. a statement harshly criticizing Fierro for not understanding the state’s election laws.
“Art sits on the elections committee, and should know this,” Ordaz Perez said. “It’s concerning for El Paso that he doesn’t.
“Art should be embarrassed that he’s on the elections committee but he doesn’t have an understanding of election law.”
