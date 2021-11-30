Chabad Lubavitch hosted its annual Hanukkah menorah lighting on Sunday, Nov. 28, the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival of lights.
State Rep. Art Fierro was the guest of honor and assisted in the lighting of the tallest candle, known as the Shamash, on the 10-foot menorah outside of the Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life.
“The message of Chanukah is the message of light,” said Rabbi Levi Greenberg in a news release. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
The El Paso menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries.
