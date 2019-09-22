The El Paso Center for Children, a nonprofit that helps homeless and abandoned youth, celebrated its centennial with its first-ever gala fundraiser Sept. 14 at the Epic Railyard Event Center.
More than 200 people attended the event in 1920s style, donating a total of $54,400.
The nonprofit traces its history back to 1919 when a handful of prominent El Paso women and nuns founded El Paso’s first orphanage. Today, it operates the only emergency youth shelter in the region for unaccompanied 11 to 17 year olds and helps young men and women escaping sex trafficking.
The nonprofit also has family counseling and foster care programs, as well as a housing program for homeless youth.
Information: epccinc.org.