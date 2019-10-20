El Paso city Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez, co-chair of the Paso del Norte Complete Count Committee, joined Census Bureau officials and Chico the Chihuahua Oct. 10 to celebrate the launch of the El Paso area office ahead of the 2020 Census. The census, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to count every person in the country, officially begins on April 1, 2020. About 1,500 temporary workers will be needed to undertake the count in the El Paso and Lubbock sectors. Information: 2020census.gov/jobs.