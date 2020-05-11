The U.S. Census Bureau is slowly restarting field operations for the 2020 Census in some communities after suspending the door-to-door delivery of forms on March 18 due to the pandemic.
El Paso isn’t one of those places and neither is the state of Texas for that matter. At least not yet.
Even so, people can respond to the census, a constitutionally mandated count of everyone in the country, online at 2020Census.gov. So far, 57.3% of households have responded nationwide, 52% in Texas and 54.1% in El Paso, according to the Census Bureau.
“Households are still able to go online or make phone calls to continue to submit their census information, so that part has not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dennis Johnson, deputy regional director at the U.S. Census Bureau, told El Paso Inc. “And now we’re at the point where certain regions are able to start phasing in some of those operations.”
Starting field operations in an area depends on several factors, including local restrictions and information presented by the Federal Emergency Management Administration, Johnson said.
So far, area census offices in 78 communities, none in Texas, have received the green light to restart field operations. That list is being continually updated at 2020Census.gov.
Out in the field, census workers are required to wear personal protective equipment. They also receive training on how to safely conduct their duties in a COVID-19 environment, Johnson said.
But census workers, even those who go out into the field, won’t periodically be tested for the virus, according to Johnson. He says they will be told to stay home if any of them feel sick.
Field operations and complete count committees strive to ensure that every single person is accounted for because an undercount can present a slew of consequences for local communities.
David Stout, an El Paso County commissioner and chairman of the Paso del Norte Complete Count Committee, said the committee has spent about $750,000 to get the word out about the census since the stakes are so high, and now more so because of COVID-19.
Stout says that a municipality receives about $1,500 a year for every person who is counted in the census and that an undercount would slash funding for critical infrastructure projects and education, which then shifts the burden onto local taxpayers.
“Just this past week, El Paso County voted to spend an additional $100,000 on this outreach effort, so we’re hoping that the city will follow suit and put some money towards it as well,” Stout said. “We were hoping to raise about $50,000 from the private sector to put towards this campaign, but it’s just been really difficult to materialize. I think we’re at about $20,000 right now.
“I mean last time we were undercounted probably by about 30%. I think there was about a 70% or 71% response rate at this point last time. Our goal is to get that above 80%.”
One traditional challenge is counting the undocumented immigrant population.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says that counting undocumented immigrants is an obvious challenge that many other counties face, but it’s also one that El Paso County has historically faced as well.
“Sometimes a family will not participate in the census fearing that they’ll follow up on their immigration status or they don’t count a family member because it can put them in a difficult situation,” Samaniego said.
The Census Bureau is legally bound by strict confidentiality requirements, and individual records are not shared with anyone, including law enforcement agencies.
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
