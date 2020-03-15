Workers in charge of counting every person living in the United States are ramping up their efforts ahead of Census Day, April 1.
Participants in the census, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, have three options to complete the questionnaire: phone, mail or online.
Households throughout the country began receiving Census 2020 invitations in the mail Thursday. The U.S. Census Bureau also launched the 2020 census website where people can answer the questions online.
Census workers will be doing outreach to different populations through July, including reaching out to those households that have not completed the census.
Data collected in the once-a-decade census is used to determine federal funding allocation and congressional representation.
“This year you can make a difference by participating in the 2020 census,” El Paso state Rep. Art Fierro says in a public service announcement. “The census determines how billions of dollars are distributed to clinics, schools, roads and other programs.”
For more information and to take the census, visit 2020census.gov.