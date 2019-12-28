El Pasoan Aarón Sánchez – the celebrity chef, restaurateur and author – brought “A Sánchez Shake Up” to the Sun City as part of his “A Tasty Tour Through Texas” book tour.
The event at the Plaza Theatre on Dec. 11 featured a discussion with Sánchez on his life, career and new memoir, “Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef.”
Taking the stage were his brother, Adolfo “Spanky” Sanchez, sister Marissa Sanchez and his Tio Mario, who told stories about the chef’s early years and rise to stardom.
Sánchez also gave an on-stage cooking demonstration, giving audience members some tips for preparing chile colorado con carne burritos – a recipe he said he may have borrowed from Tio Mario.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and other dignitaries presented Sánchez with a proclamation honoring his achievements and his impact on the community through his charitable work, including a fundraiser for victims of the Aug. 3 shooting and a scholarship fund for aspiring minority chefs.