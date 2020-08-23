The new North America trade agreement and increased manufacturing activity in the area make El Paso “one of the top emerging industrial markets in the country,” according to a new report.
Released last week by global real estate firm CBRE, the report says that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, trade deal that took effect in July and the city’s proximity to northern Mexico have made El Paso attractive to investors and an “industrial market to watch.”
Also driving interest in El Paso’s industrial market, CBRE says, is the region’s workforce, economic incentives programs, demographics and location, equidistant from Los Angeles and Houston.
“The report is an indication from our senior research group about how important these macro trends are for increasing manufacturing and logistics requirements in the supply chain growth,” said Christian Perez Giese, a vice president at CBRE and director of the El Paso office. “El Paso has been for many years overlooked as an important market.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic crisis that has accompanied it, shook manufacturers in the region in March and April, with the closure of maquilas in Juárez. But the industrial market has remained healthy overall, attracted new investment and is nearly fully up and running.
He added that disruptions caused by the pandemic to supply chains could provide a boost for the region because more manufacturers are looking for closer operations hubs, which could bring more industrial space and investment to the borderplex.
“Overall, I think it’s going to be positive in the long run because of the disruptions in the global supply chain,” Perez Giese said. “Automotive companies in Mexico trying to get parts from Southeast Asia, it was a disruption for months.”
Several out-of-town firms have recently made their first moves into the El Paso region, placing significant bets on the future of the industrial market.
Kansas City-based VanTrust, a real estate development company new to the El Paso market, announced in July that it was starting work on more than 1 million square feet of industrial speculative space. The first phase, at 514,000 square feet and four buildings, will be built between Mercantile Avenue and Paseo Del Este Boulevard in Far East El Paso.
That same month, BRP, the global manufacturer of motorsport vehicles like Can-Am ATVs and Sea-Doo watercraft, announced it was investing $180 million to build a third manufacturing facility in Juárez.
The new factory, expected to open in the fall of 2021, will employ 1,000 workers, according to the company.
VanTrust and BRP followed in the wake of Dallas-based Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development, which announced in June it had broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot industrial building at 12590 Rojas.
In February, New York-based Raith Capital Partners and Massachusetts-based Equity Industrial Partners announced that they had jointly acquired 22 industrial buildings in the region for an undisclosed price. They were sold by IDI Logistics and Russell Hanson in a deal that included 2 million square feet of industrial space and 35 acres of land, mostly in El Paso.
And construction continues unabated in nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
The CBRE report cites the region’s combined population of nearly 3 million in a 250-mile radius, with growth projected at about 4% over the next five years. Nearly 9,400 individuals work in the local distribution industry, with a 3.8% increase forecasted over the next 10 years, according to CBRE.
Economic incentive deals also make the region attractive for industrial real estate, according to the report, which says that there are nine deals totaling more than $13.3 million, including the Texas Workforce Commission’s Skills Development Fund.
“There currently is a premium for worker skills and training in site selection, and states that continue to invest in workforce development are becoming increasingly attractive,” the report states. “Texas provides one of the country’s top workforce training programs, which averages $1,800 per employee.”
In addition to incentive deals, the region’s logistics is driving the borderplex to be one of the top points for trade.
“More than $106.9 billion in total trade passed between the El Paso and Santa Teresa ports in 2019, the third largest in trade with Mexico and Canada and 12th largest for all international trade,” the report states.
The region’s supply and demand of warehouse and industrial space is also strong. As of the second fiscal quarter 2020, there are 12 projects totaling 1.8 million square feet of industrial space under construction in the region, with nine of the projects being speculative space.
As of mid-2020, the borderplex market’s vacancy rate is at 3.7%, and the average asking lease rates are at $5.33 per square foot.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
