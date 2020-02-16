More than 130 people, representing some of the largest industrial owners in the borderland, gathered at the El Paso Club for CBRE’s annual client appreciation event Feb. 6.
The evening included a research presentation on the regional real estate market and cocktails. Speakers included Christian Perez Giese, the director of CBRE’s El Paso office, and Elisabeth Downs, a CBRE research analyst.
The firm’s services include landlord brokerage, tenant representation, investment property sales, asset services, property management, mortgage origination, project and construction management, valuation and facilities management.