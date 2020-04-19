• The organizers behind San Diego Comic-Con, the annual pop culture celebration, announced Friday that the event was canceled for the first time in its 50-year history. Fans who purchased badges can request a refund or transfer their badges to next year’s event.
• Ford Motor Co. said it expected to report a $2 billion loss for the first quarter, on revenue of $34 billion. The announcement came in a regulatory filing before a full quarterly report April 28. The automaker said earlier this week that its first-quarter wholesale volume was down 21% from a year earlier, mainly because of the outbreak’s effect on production and demand. It said last month that it was suspending its dividend and any share buybacks.
• Procter & Gamble, the consumer products giant, reported a big jump in sales for the quarter as consumers stocked up on paper towels, toilet paper and diapers. P&G reported that organic net sales rose 5% to $17.2 billion. The company said increased shipments in North America and some parts of Europe offset declines in some Asian markets.
• Amazon’s acquisition of Deliveroo, a food delivery service, was given preliminary approval by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator said it would allow the deal to progress because Deliveroo’s failure could be even more damaging to competition in the market.
