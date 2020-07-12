Emmanuel Muniz with his wife, Ana Luisa Alvarez, and two daughters, 1-month-old Amalia and 3-year-old Mia. He was gifted a one-year lease of a 2020 Nissan Kicks crossover by Casa Nissan. A student at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing, Muniz had to sell his car to help pay bills while enrolled as a full-time student. That left the family with one vehicle. ‘Each time I take our only car to school or my clinical rotations, I worry my wife will need it in case of an emergency related to our daughters,’ Muniz said. ‘It’s hard to concentrate – leaving them unattended without a car – and I’m always finding myself checking my phone to see that they’re OK.’ He lost his job in October 2018 and enrolled in the nursing program so he could provide a better income and future for his family.
