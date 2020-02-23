A year after being recognized as a top-tier research institution, the University of Texas at El Paso has earned another recognition from the Carnegie Foundation.
Last Monday, UTEP officials announced that the university has joined the ranks of the 119 universities in the country that have received the Community Engagement Classification. It is the foundation’s highest recognition of universities’ commitment to the communities they call home.
“The distinction celebrates UTEP’s long commitment to positively impact the economy and well-being of the Paso del Norte region,” UTEP President Heather Wilson stated.
UTEP students contribute more than 1.5 million hours of service annually to the community, and about 15,000 students engage in the community through their academic courses or through service projects, according to the university.
“What makes this designation especially significant is that it is paired with a top-tier research university classification,” Wilson stated. “In December 2018, UTEP was designated among the top 5% of research universities in the country.”