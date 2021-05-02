“Angelica, Angelica,” the kids shout, their arms extended through the bars of the border wall as a woman in a bright blouse steps out of a pickup truck and begins to unload boxes of candy, cans of food and clothing.
It’s Saturday, April 17, and Angelica Parra, a 19-year veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is making her weekly trip to this spot at the border wall between Sunland Park, New Mexico, and Anapra, Mexico, to help these very impoverished families.
The kids and several mothers hold out plastic bags for her to fill as her friend, Raul, brings more items.
“I grew up in a poor family in Mexico,” she says. “I see myself in them,” she adds, referring to the Anapra kids. “I want to teach them two things – to have hope and not to lie.”
One little girl stuffs candy in her bag, and then when Parra comes down the line again, says that she hasn’t received anything. Parra looks her in the eye. “Are you sure?” she asks.
The girl relents and admits that she has already received candy once.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement; it’s in my veins,” Parra says. “I want to protect people.”
She was a police officer in Juárez but came to the U.S. in 1993, took courses at the community college, got a degree from the University of Texas at El Paso in bilingual education and joined the Border Patrol.
“I treat people with respect and dignity,” she says.
Earlier I had driven eastward down the narrow dirt road to where the border wall ends and the mountainside rises towards the summit of Mount Cristo Rey. There are always Mexican soldiers there. Often they come over to this gap in the wall, and we can chat.
In December, the Mexican lieutenant in charge told me that much of their time was spent going up the mountain and rescuing families and older people who had been injured while trying to cross. The wall is a “red flag” issue in my party, the Democrats, but maybe this is a case where the lack of a wall is even more dangerous.
On this trip, however, the Mexican soldiers are more standoffish than I’ve ever experienced. They continue to claim that they aren’t allowing any migrants to cross, but the Border Patrol officers stationed here continue to disagree. Who knows what really happens here after dark.
Seeing the way Parra, the CBP officer, treated these residents of Anapra was the caring part of this trip. On Sunday, April 18, I drive into Juárez, my first trip there since the pandemic began. This was the confusing part of my trip.
At the Plaza Benito Juárez, I meet Sister Betty Campbell, a Catholic nun. Some 25 years ago she and Father Peter Hinde founded a mission called Tabor House in Juárez.
Before the pandemic struck, we would all meet and drive together to La Casa del Migrante, the large shelter run by Padre Javier Calvillo. Sadly, Peter died last December from COVID, but Sister Betty remains committed to Juárez and the area around Tabor House.
It’s only 9 a.m. but the traffic seems intense with an unusual number of police cars as we work our way east, hoping to find the turn to La Casa. Before, Father Peter had always been our guide. I was assuming that La Casa would be overflowing with migrants awaiting asylum hearings, but I was wrong. There were only about 60, and many of them had been waiting for months. Here are some summaries.
Ronnie López from Honduras arrived at La Casa on Dec. 21 with his cousin, Yael Melissa Moncada. He has family in Detroit and Kansas City but no date for a hearing.
Clementino, also from Honduras, was with his 4-year-old daughter, Araceli. He had been there 21 days and had spent two and a half months traveling from Honduras. He has a brother in Texas but didn’t seem sure where.
Gustavo was with his family, a wife and three children. They have been at La Casa for seven months. He has an in-law in South Carolina. They too are from Honduras.
Outside La Casa there was a group of black Hondurans, shivering in the cool morning breeze. They had no idea where they were or where they were headed. As we were leaving, staff from La Casa brought them food and hot drinks.
Padre Javier wrote me the next day to say that they were being asked to keep space open for migrants who were being sent back and would have to return to their home countries, cases like the ones I met in March at the Tierra de Oro shelter in Palomas. The saddest of cases.
Sister Betty and I left confused and unsure as to what our policy was and where all the migrants were.
The one bright spot was downtown Juárez in the area of the Cathedral, which was packed with people. The line to get a table at La Nueva Central restaurant was at least an hour long as was the line to enter the Cathedral for mass. The pedestrian area was jammed with families, vendors and musicians, all enjoying a Sunday.
No matter what you read about this contentious immigration issue, what you see “on the ground” is always different. However, when you meet individuals and families who have been waiting as many months as those we met at La Casa, you know that the system is still malfunctioning.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.