Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, a licensed medical marijuana producer headquartered in Austin, has opened its first prescription pick-up location in El Paso.
TXOG will operate the medical cannabis dispensary every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Northwest El Paso for patients who qualify under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. The company does not publicly disclose the exact address of its pick-up locations, a company spokesperson said.
“The opening of our El Paso pick-up location is the latest example of how Texas Original is expanding our footprint to build awareness of the Compassionate Use Program and drive patient growth throughout the state of Texas,” Morris Denton, chief executive of TXOG, said in a news release.
TXOG operates pick-up locations in more than 10 Texas cities, as well as a prescription delivery service.
