Defacing or stealing political candidates’ election signs is something of a cottage industry in El Paso and has been for decades, but someone has taken the practice to a new low in the four-way, Precinct 5 justice of the peace election.
The victim is first-term incumbent Judge John-John Chatman, whose signs and billboards have been sprayed over with black paint. At least one was defaced with the F-word in large letters.
Chatman, El Paso County’s first black justice of the peace, defeated the incumbent, Monica Teran, in 2014 in the Mission Valley. He faces three opponents in the March 1 primary election: Eileen Marlin, Carmen Munoz, and Lucilla “Lucy” Najera. The position pays $97,541 a year.
“I’ve had signs that would come up missing here and there before, but nothing like this,” Chatman told El Paso Inc. “All of a sudden, after the bigger signs went up, people started to call and tell me that my signs had been vandalized.
“When the little ones went up, it wasn’t that bad, but once my big signs went up Dec. 9, that’s when it really started,” he said.
In the following days, he said, one large sign after another was defaced, and the toll now stands at about 14. Some have been covered in black spray paint, and a few bore the F-word or just the letter “F.”
“There’s one of the opponent’s signs there next to me, and there’s not a mark on her sign, but mine’s marked all over,” Chatman said, referring to Najera, who said no one with her campaign has defaced his signs.
“I just feel it’s not right for people to do that,” she said. “Keep in mind that I’m not the only one that’s running, and I can verify it’s not my people because the only people that are working on putting up signs for me are me and my husband.
“And, as a matter of fact, one of my signs also got tagged.”
She went on to say, “I’m wanting to know who’s doing all this vandalism because it’s not good for any of us or anyone that’s running for office.”
Dora Oaxaca, the Democratic Party chairwoman, said Chatman told her about the problems he’s having but the only thing she could tell him was to report it to the police.
“This is not uncommon,” she said, adding that it happened to her husband, Henry Rivera, whose signs were stolen when he ran for El Paso City Council. “It happens to many candidates during this time.
“I was ready to buy some cameras to catch who was running off with our signs.”
In this election, she said, Chatman is the only candidate for any office whose campaign signs are being defaced where they stand, and that he hasn’t had the problem in previous elections.
“I want to believe it’s simple vandalism,” Oaxaca said. “Judge Chatman is from the Valley, and he’s worked well with the community.”
Justices of the peace generally preside over small civil disputes and cases involving misdemeanors, including tenant-landlord and traffic citation disputes.
