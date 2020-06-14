The grass is still green at Butterfield Trail Golf Club.
That’s because negotiations to lease the course, ranked among the top 10 in the nation, are still on and into their third week or so between the city of El Paso and an unnamed golf course operator.
Located on 150 acres of city airport property, Butterfield Trail was closed in late April by the city’s outgoing chief operations and transportation officer, Monica Lombraña, because business was terrible and the coming COVID-19 restrictions were about to make the losses soar.
As it was the city had lost over $20 million operating the 12-year-old course, where fees were on the high side for El Paso golfers, and a long closure meant the course would be an even bigger drain on the airport’s budget.
The course is still closed, but local expressions of interest in buying or leasing the property kept hopes alive and the sprinklers going long enough, apparently, for a serious offer that has led to negotiations the city is keeping very quiet about.
But not entirely.
In an interview Thursday, the city’s new chief operations and transportation officer, Sam Rodriguez, wasn’t saying much, but he confirmed that talks are still on.
“I can’t give you a lot of details, but we are negotiating,” he said. “Our goal is to keep the facility open, and that is what we’re working towards.”
Asked for just a little information about the interested party and whether they operate other golf courses around the country, Rodriguez declined to provide more information.
“I can’t,” he said. “In case it falls through, we don’t want to put a name out there. But I can tell you that they do. They do operate other golf courses.”
Maybe, a nationally recognized outfit?
“I won’t be able to tell you that,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a disadvantage to both parties to have an evaluation like this be public because, again, in case the deal doesn’t go through, it’s just not a good situation.”
El Paso developer Russell Hanson was among the first, if not the first, to express an interest in saving Butterfield Trail and proposed buying the course along with surrounding acreage for homes, whose owners would have to contribute to support the course.
Federal Aviation Administration regulations place severe restrictions on the sale of airport property and actually prohibit residential development near the airport.
While things looked dire, Hanson’s proposal caught the attention of national news outlets, golfing publications and bloggers.
Hanson, who doesn’t play golf much less operate a golf course, said he was more than happy to have kept it in the news and then to step aside for a serious offer.
Asked why the airport didn’t put out a request for proposals from potential operators to lease the course in the first place, Rodriguez said Lombraña tried a lot of things to lease or sell the property, but got little interest.
“I think the news that it was going to close really drummed up this business, which we’re very grateful for,” Rodriguez said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.