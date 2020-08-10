Call it a mulligan – golf talk for a second chance.
That’s what the city has gotten in its efforts to save Butterfield Trail Golf Club, an award-winning course that the city could never make a profit on and proposed closing permanently in March.
The El Paso City Council will consider a multi-year contract to lease the 18-hole, 10 million-square-foot course to Spirit Golf Management, a New Mexico company, at a meeting starting 9 a.m. Tuesday and available for viewing at www.elpasotexas.gov.
A number of interested parties intervened to try to save the course, notably El Paso developer and nongolfer Russell Hanson, but the last offer standing came from Spirit Golf Management.
Spirit Golf took over Sierra Del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte, New Mexico, in February, after six months of negotiating with the city of Elephant Butte, which had been given the course in 2017 but couldn’t figure out how to keep from losing money.
Spirit Golf also operates 18-hole Picacho Hills Country Club in Las Cruces.
El Paso City Council will consider a four-year rental contract under which Spirit Golf would pay a guaranteed minimum of $191,000 annually, coming from 10% of the gross receipts for food and beverages, 15% from alcoholic beverages, 12% of golfing fees and cart rentals and 10% of pro shop sales.
After year four, the guaranteed payment to El Paso International Airport, which owns and operates the club, would be equal to 80% of the previous year’s rent.
El Paso Inc. couldn't immediately reach anyone from the city or Spirit Golf to discuss the proposed contract.
