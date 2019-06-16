El Paso businessman Rick Francis and his wife, Ginger Francis, have gifted $3 million to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
The donation, which will be matched by Texas Tech to double its impact, was announced Tuesday and will be used to endow four deanships, as well as the endowed chair for the Texas Tech El Paso president.
“TTUHSC El Paso has created an institution that will forever impact El Paso with new educational opportunities for future generations,” the couple said in a joint statement. “This gift will go toward the next phase of attracting the best and brightest faculty to help propel the university forward.”
Texas Tech El Paso will be the only health sciences center in Texas to have all its deanships endowed, according to a news release. The deans lead the university’s four schools: the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which is set to open in 2021.
Francis, who is CEO of El Paso-based WestStar Bank, played a key role in the effort to establish a full-fledged health sciences university in El Paso more than a decade ago. It is now one of the largest economic engines in the region.
“We love El Paso and the borderland region and feel it is important to make a difference on our watch,” he said. “We’ve had success and we want to share that success with the community, leaving it a better place for future generations.”