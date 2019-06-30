Tony and Robin Furman have donated $540,000 to Texas Tech to establish an endowed chair in radiology at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.
The gift will be matched by Texas Tech, and an additional $420,000 will be provided from a previously established fund to create the $1.5 million Dr. Arvin and Beverly Robinson-Furman Family Endowed Chair in Radiology.
The Furman family is establishing the chair in honor of Robin Furman’s parents, Beverly Robinson and her husband, Dr. Arvin Robinson, who retired from Texas Tech El Paso’s radiology department in 2004 after a 50-year career in medicine.
“We thought it would be a fitting and lasting tribute to Arvin and Beverly to fund an endowed chair,” Tony Furman said in a news release. “It’s something that lasts forever and hopefully inspires other people to consider gifts of a perpetual nature.”
Furman, a Coronado High School grad, co-founded Interstate Capital in El Paso in 1993. It grew into a $100 million enterprise and was sold Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp last year.