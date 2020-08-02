As businesses navigate how to adhere to new coronavirus-related health safety mandates, there’s one more thing to think about: how to protect the health data and privacy of employees.
In a new survey by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 65% of respondents said they would be uncomfortable sharing employee names and numbers related to public disclosure of COVID-19 clusters or outbreaks.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said they launched the survey after about 20 member businesses called in to report they had received contact tracing calls that they weren’t sure were real or a scam.
“When they started asking for Social Security numbers, that was a red flag,” Ramos-Davidson said. “A real contact tracer isn’t going to ask you for money and wouldn’t require a bank account or credit card or Social Security number.”
The survey was sent to 1,300 chamber members and was left open for 48 hours, according to the Hispanic Chamber. Respondents came from 12 ZIP codes around El Paso.
According to the survey, 65% of respondents said they were not willing to use a contact tracing app.
There is not an official contact tracing app, but there are plenty of voluntary studies and independent apps for symptom tracking and data collecting.
Ramos-Davidson said a potential app like that could walk a fine line between health protocols and giving up even more privacy than what’s handed over by using the internet.
“Individuals are already open books based on their phone usage and what search engines can glean from you,” Ramos-Davidson said. “(Member businesses) feel they’re already challenged keeping business open, and this would be a very drastic measure from them.”
Ramos-Davidson added that the survey also opens up the conversation about whether businesses would be on the hook for any privacy law violations.
“Some of our largest businesses were concerned that as a larger company they’d be more targeted from lawsuits. They have more capital for lawsuits, where smaller ones don’t have that luxury of having extra cash,” Ramos-Davidson said.
In El Paso, COVID-19 cases have traveled through community spread, according to health officials, which can make it even more difficult to pinpoint whether an employee picked up the coronavirus at the actual business or somewhere else.
“How much health data can you deal with before you breach and violate HIPAA? I don’t think anyone has the answer,” Ramos-Davidson said.
The El Paso City Council in July voted against disclosing business or facility names that have coronavirus clusters.
