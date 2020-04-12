The floodgates of federal money have opened – or are supposed to be open – under federal programs to stimulate the economy and help small businesses stay afloat.
Gaining access to them has been challenging for many businesses, but lending institutions and other community organizations are staying up late to help.
El Paso-based WestStar Bank has helped local businesses reel in more than $200 million in forgivable loans, protecting some 25,000 jobs, said WestStar president and CEO Rick Francis.
“We have continued to work from 7 in the morning to 7 at night,” he said. “Over 50 people are dedicated to this full time and will continue to do so until the money is gone.
“We jumped into this early because it was the right thing to do for our community. We wanted to make sure before this money ran out that we got as much of these forgivable loans for businesses and nonprofits in El Paso and Las Cruces as we possibly could.”
United Bank, a smaller local community bank, started taking applications when the payroll protection plan started taking them, “and we’ve been working around the clock since then,” said the bank’s CEO and president, Monty Rogers.
“We’ve processed about 250 applications for roughly $35 million,” he said. “That’s quite a bit for us, but we’re happy to help El Paso businesses as much as we can.”
In an effort to keep the U.S. economy going, Congress allocated $359 billion to help small businesses and the self-employed by funding the Paycheck Protection Program to help for-profits and nonprofits weather the economic crisis cased by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the rollout of the PPP loan program has gone badly and painfully slowly for the small businesses it was intended to help, who are struggling to keep their doors open and employees paid.
And it didn’t help that the participation of one of the country’s biggest, if not the biggest, business lenders, was limited because of its poor track record with bank regulators.
Wells Fargo began taking applications on Friday, April 3, but quickly reached its cap and quit processing applications Monday. The Federal Reserve lifted its lending restrictions Wednesday.
Gelaine Apoan, owner of Mac’s Place café in Downtown, has spent hours trying to get her application in to the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Everything you have to do online,” she said. “You don’t get to go in or talk to anybody on the phone,” she said. “They said the best time to apply is early, and as soon as it came up in the morning, I applied.
“I have been doing this for two weeks. Today, I get an email that says, ‘Maybe you should try somewhere else.’ ”
Because of the social distancing regulations and orders closing nonessential businesses, she said, business at Mac’s is down 90%.
“I’ve tried everything,” she said. “But our account is low and we have taxes that are due on the 20th and I have everything coming up.
“Last month, the day before taxes were due, Gov. Abbott said, ‘No, you still have to pay taxes,’ and I’m like what the hell? No money’s coming in.”
But on Thursday, she connected with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which assisted her in getting her PPP application in.
“I got an email from them saying you just have to wait till we get to you,” Apoan said. “We’re just hoping they don’t run out of money before they get to me.”
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the Hispanic chamber, said they’ve helped 468 businesses submit applications to the EIDL or PPP process.
As of Thursday, the chamber had three technical assistance centers helping business owners like Apoan navigate the assistance programs.
“Many times, these people that we are talking to are in such dire straits they can’t even think, so it’s hard for them to understand the forms,” she said. “We want people to know we are a lifeline for them.
“The best part is it’s free. That’s one thing we want people to be aware of. There are so many scammers out there offering to help for money.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call 915-630-6622.
