Business leaders from the borderplex’s three states – Texas, New Mexico and Chihuahua – say the region is primed to be highly competitive and resilient once we return to some semblance of normal.
But it’s going to take a lot of collaboration, communication and flexibility.
Pioneers 21, a nonprofit startup incubator, held a virtual webinar on Wednesday with Alejandra De La Vega Foster, secretary of innovation and economic development for the state of Chihuahua; Rick Francis, WestStar Bank CEO; and Marco Grajeda, executive director of the New Mexico Border Authority.
The three discussed how each state is tackling COVID-19, the challenges they face the and sprawling economic impact.
The conversation was moderated by Carlos Martinez-Vela, CEO of Pioneers 21.
“We’re coming together because we recognize that we need to preserve and build the collaborative spirit that makes up the borderplex,” Martinez-Vela said. “It’s a natural instinct to retreat, and we can’t do that.”
Juárez is being hit hard by rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as economic fallout from maquiladora closures. Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
There are 739 reported cases of COVID-19 in Chihuahua, with 105 deaths in Juárez.
De La Vega Foster said the state has reorganized its budget and priorities to address the COVID-19 crisis and help keep critical businesses afloat. That includes $3 billion pesos, or about $126.6 million, allocated to support Chihuahua’s workforce and economy.
Juárez plays a major part in the supply chain for an array of manufacturing industries, including automotive parts.
“In Mexico, most taxes go to the federal government. The resources we do have, we have restructured to commit them to helping businesses survive and ensuring everyone has food on the table,” De La Vega Foster said.
She said one of the challenges in working with business and government leaders across the U.S-Mexico border is a lack of coordination on closure guidelines.
“It’s created many difficulties because there’s a lack of alignment on what’s considered ‘essential’ between our two countries,” De La Vega Foster said. “This creates disruptions in the global supply chain.”
The economy in El Paso is also taking a hit, with a record number of El Pasoans filing unemployment claims
The number of unemployment claims in the El Paso area has surged to more than 50,000, dwarfing the peaks that were seen in the late 2000s.
“Resulting from the literal lockdown of our society as we try to limit the spread of this disease, we created a financial crisis. That crisis, as opposed to the Great Recession that started at the top and filtered down, this one started on main street,” Francis said.
WestStar processed thousands of small-business loan applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program before money in the program ran out.
Francis said economic recovery needs to be based on data and with the health and safety of El Pasoans in mind.
“We’re seeing data today that we’re flattening the curve. We’ll get spikes after every holiday. But fundamentally we’re beginning the process of opening our community,” Francis said.
In Santa Teresa, New Mexico, ports of entry continue to see strong cross-border trade and movement and its mostly business as usual in the industrial region, Grajeda said
“Many of the businesses were considered essential,” he said. “Only a couple businesses had to furlough employees or reduce hours, and they were affected by closures of auto manufacturing plants in Mexico.”
Grajeda said the Santa Teresa port of entry had 11,000 truck crossings in March, up from 9,000 the year before. He said the port has seen a slight dip in commercial vehicle crossings since the closures of maquilas went into effect.
“We’ve seen significant declines in private vehicle traffic going through the area. That’s expected with limits on non-essential travel to the U.S.,” Grajeda said.
Despite the dips, the area is still growing. Design work has begun on a road that would connect the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with the nearby town of Sunland Park, and there are also plans to continue modernizing the port.
“The border economy has always required resilience and resourcefulness,” Grajeda said. “We will prevail over the effects of these unusual times.”
